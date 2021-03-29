Here is why Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 9.50%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM), which is $1.87 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.87 after opening rate of $1.749 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.74 before closing at $1.71.

Recently in News on March 25, 2021, Evofem Biosciences Announces Pricing of $30 Million Public Offering of Common Stock. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 17,142,857 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $1.75 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering to Evofem, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $30.0 million. The offering is expected to close on or about March 29, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Evofem has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,571,428 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock in the offering are to be sold by Evofem. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Evofem Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.5300 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $1.6950 for the same time period, recorded on 03/25/21.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) full year performance was -61.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -72.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.70 and $6.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8778685 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) recorded performance in the market was -22.41%, having the revenues showcasing -22.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 142.10M, as it employees total of 147 workers.

Analysts verdict on Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Evofem Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.7538, with a change in the price was noted -0.5000. In a similar fashion, Evofem Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -21.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,832,389 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EVFM is recording 59.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 19.38.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Evofem Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.40%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Evofem Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.43%, alongside a downfall of -61.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -30.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -53.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.73% during last recorded quarter.