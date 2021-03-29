Here is why Apple Inc. (AAPL) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.71%

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is priced at $121.21 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $120.35 and reached a high price of $121.48, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $120.59. The stock touched a low price of $118.92.

Recently in News on March 17, 2021, Apple’s $4.7 Billion Green Bond Spend is Helping to Create 1.2 Gigawatts of Clean Power. Apple®’s newly completed renewable projects, part of the company’s planned $4.7 billion Green Bond spend, are bringing clean energy to local communities while reducing carbon emissions. In 2020, Apple funded 17 Green Bond projects that will avoid an average of 921,000 metric tons of carbon emissions annually, which is equivalent to removing nearly 200,000 cars from the road. The projects will generate 1.2 gigawatts of renewable energy globally, with Apple adding over 350 megawatts of newly installed renewable energy over the last year in Nevada, Illinois, Virginia, and Denmark. Apple’s Green Bond issuances are among the largest in the private sector. You can read further details here

Apple Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $145.09 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $116.21 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/21.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) full year performance was 87.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Apple Inc. shares are logging -16.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 104.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $59.22 and $145.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 93814328 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Apple Inc. (AAPL) recorded performance in the market was -8.65%, having the revenues showcasing -7.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2024.48B, as it employees total of 147000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Apple Inc. (AAPL)

During the last month, 24 analysts gave the Apple Inc. a BUY rating, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 126.03, with a change in the price was noted +12.35. In a similar fashion, Apple Inc. posted a movement of +11.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 108,875,930 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AAPL is recording 1.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.50.

Trends and Technical analysis: Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Raw Stochastic average of Apple Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.31%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.18%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.00%, alongside a boost of 87.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.45% during last recorded quarter.