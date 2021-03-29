Gear up for the change! Fisker Inc. (FSR) has hit the volume of 3554000

At the end of the latest market close, Fisker Inc. (FSR) was valued at $17.61. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $18.00 while reaching the peak value of $18.44 and lowest value recorded on the day was $16.79. The stock current value is $16.56.

Recently in News on March 26, 2021, Fisker and Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance Sign a Green Memorandum of Understanding for Delivery of Fisker Ocean Electric Vehicles. Agilauto, a division of Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance in France, to offer Fisker Ocean through programs for Crédit Agricole Group employees and the private banking market, reinforcing company’s commitment to zero emission vehicles. You can read further details here

Fisker Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.96 on 03/02/21, with the lowest value was $14.37 for the same time period, recorded on 01/25/21.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) full year performance was 73.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fisker Inc. shares are logging -48.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.70 and $31.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3554000 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fisker Inc. (FSR) recorded performance in the market was 20.20%, having the revenues showcasing 5.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.92B, as it employees total of 82 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Fisker Inc. (FSR)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Fisker Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.35, with a change in the price was noted +5.37. In a similar fashion, Fisker Inc. posted a movement of +47.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 16,084,664 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Fisker Inc. (FSR)

Raw Stochastic average of Fisker Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.31%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Fisker Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.46%, alongside a boost of 73.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.20% during last recorded quarter.