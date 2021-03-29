Gear up for the change! China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) has hit the volume of 60208281

Let’s start up with the current stock price of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU), which is $4.94 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.63 after opening rate of $4.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.31 before closing at $3.82.

Recently in News on January 4, 2021, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Enters into Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Wanzhong (Hong Kong) Education Investment Management Co., Ltd. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) (“China Liberal”, or the “Company”, or “we”), an educational services provider in China, today announced that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) to acquire Wanzhong (Hong Kong) Education Investment Management Co., Ltd (“WEIM”) with WEIM’s sole shareholder on December 28, 2020. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares are logging -52.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.19 and $10.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 60208281 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) recorded performance in the market was 27.98%, having the revenues showcasing 25.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.21M, as it employees total of 80 workers.

Analysts verdict on China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.53, with a change in the price was noted -0.84. In a similar fashion, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited posted a movement of -14.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,060,699 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLEU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.82%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.98%. The shares increased approximately by 16.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.70% during last recorded quarter.