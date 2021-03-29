Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Quarterly Performance is 62.16%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON). It is currently valued at $7.55. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $8.14, after setting-off with the price of $7.92. Company’s stock value dipped to $7.36 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.80.

Recently in News on March 17, 2021, Ebang International Completes 6 nm ASIC Chip Designing for Bitcoin Mining Machines. Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a blockchain technology company in the global market, today announced that it has completed a 6 nm ASIC chip designed for Bitcoin mining machines, which is expected to have a competitive edge in the market in terms of performance. The Company plans to begin volume production of its 6 nm chip when it determines market conditions become suitable. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares are logging -49.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 98.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.80 and $14.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5424474 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) recorded performance in the market was 28.50%, having the revenues showcasing 62.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 976.64M, as it employees total of 212 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ebang International Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.48, with a change in the price was noted -1.01. In a similar fashion, Ebang International Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -11.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,693,487 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

Raw Stochastic average of Ebang International Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.67%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.69%.

Considering, the past performance of Ebang International Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.50%. The shares increased approximately by -26.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 62.16% during last recorded quarter.