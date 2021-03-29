Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) market price of $4.02 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) was valued at $4.77. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.14 while reaching the peak value of $4.16 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.71. The stock current value is $4.02.

Recently in News on March 24, 2021, Cellect Biotechnology and Quoin Pharmaceuticals Announce Strategic Merger. Up to $25 million of funding at $75 million pre-money valuation to be available to the combined company concurrently with the merger. You can read further details here

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.15 on 03/25/21, with the lowest value was $2.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) full year performance was 168.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares are logging -43.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 197.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.35 and $7.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3630248 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) recorded performance in the market was 86.11%, having the revenues showcasing 71.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.72M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.80, with a change in the price was noted +2.21. In a similar fashion, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. posted a movement of +122.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,302,535 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)

Raw Stochastic average of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.30%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 86.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 61.45%, alongside a boost of 168.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 71.79% during last recorded quarter.