The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.94M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) was valued at $7.61. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.55 while reaching the peak value of $8.03 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.33. The stock current value is $7.95.

Recently in News on March 15, 2021, The GEO Group Announces Non-Renewal of U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Queens Detention Facility in New York. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO”) announced today that the U.S. Marshals Service (“USMS”) has notified GEO of a non-renewal of the contract for the company-owned, 222-bed Queens Detention Facility ending March 31, 2021. GEO has requested a contract extension from the USMS in order to provide for a proper transition. The potential non-renewal of the contract for the Queens Detention Facility, which generated approximately $19 million in annualized revenues, was not previously assumed in GEO’s current financial guidance for 2021. If the contract is not extended or renewed, GEO expects to market the Queens Detention Facility to other government agencies. You can read further details here

The GEO Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.31 on 01/19/21, with the lowest value was $6.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/26/21.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) full year performance was -29.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The GEO Group Inc. shares are logging -48.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.70 and $15.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4890721 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) recorded performance in the market was -10.27%, having the revenues showcasing -7.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 945.41M, as it employees total of 20000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The GEO Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.67, with a change in the price was noted -0.93. In a similar fashion, The GEO Group Inc. posted a movement of -10.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,439,256 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GEO is recording 3.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.16.

Technical breakdown of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

Raw Stochastic average of The GEO Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.89%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.51%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The GEO Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.42%, alongside a downfall of -29.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.34% during last recorded quarter.