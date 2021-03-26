Here is why JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 9.52%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS), which is $41.29 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $41.98 after opening rate of $38.73 while the lowest price it went was recorded $37.8001 before closing at $39.39.

Recently in News on March 15, 2021, JinkoSolar Awarded as “High Achiever” in RETC’s Annual PVMI Report. — JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the “Company” or “JinkoSolar”) (NYSE:JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has been ranked “Overall High Achiever” in the 2020 PV Module Index Report (“PVMI 2020”) published by the Renewable Energy Testing Center (“RETC”). JinkoSolar received this distinction for high performance across three essential indicator categories: reliability, performance, and quality. Seventeen manufacturers in total were evaluated for RETC’s PVMI 2020 annual report which provides relevant industry recognized test methods, performance metrics and best practices for quality assurance and control. You can read further details here

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $76.53 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $37.68 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) full year performance was 150.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares are logging -54.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 205.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.50 and $90.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3720027 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) recorded performance in the market was -33.26%, having the revenues showcasing -47.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.82B, as it employees total of 15195 workers.

The Analysts eye on JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 60.06, with a change in the price was noted -19.73. In a similar fashion, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -32.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,609,311 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JKS is recording 2.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.54.

Technical rundown of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS)

Raw Stochastic average of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.66%.

Considering, the past performance of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.40%, alongside a boost of 150.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.41% during last recorded quarter.