First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is on the roll with an average volume of 10.22M in the recent 3 months

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is priced at $15.74 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $15.32 and reached a high price of $15.82, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $15.53. The stock touched a low price of $15.25.

Recently in News on March 18, 2021, First Majestic Renews Share Repurchase Program. First Majestic Silver Corp. (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) announces that it has received regulatory consent to extend its share repurchase program (the “Share Repurchase”) pursuant to a normal course issuer bid in the open market through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) or alternative Canadian market places over the next 12 months. Pursuant to the Share Repurchase, the Company has the ability to repurchase up to 10,000,000 common shares of the Company which represents approximately 4.5% of the 221,681,131 issued and outstanding shares of the Company as of March 8, 2021. You can read further details here

First Majestic Silver Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.01 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $11.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/15/21.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) full year performance was 112.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares are logging -34.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 168.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.87 and $24.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3180173 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) recorded performance in the market was 17.11%, having the revenues showcasing 28.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.48B.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the First Majestic Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.02, with a change in the price was noted +5.67. In a similar fashion, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted a movement of +56.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,425,432 in trading volumes.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.84%.

If we look into the earlier routines of First Majestic Silver Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 61.60%, alongside a boost of 112.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.91% during last recorded quarter.