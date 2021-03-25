Why is Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) up 473.68% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) was valued at $23.70. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $24.50 while reaching the peak value of $29.10 and lowest value recorded on the day was $24.1101. The stock current value is $25.07.

Recently in News on March 17, 2021, Rubius Therapeutics Prices Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) (“Rubius”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™, today announces the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 6,896,552 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $29.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Rubius from the offering are expected to be approximately $200 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. Rubius has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,034,482 shares of its common stock. You can read further details here

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.71 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $6.75 for the same time period, recorded on 02/25/21.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) full year performance was 473.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -35.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 554.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.83 and $38.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2852115 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) recorded performance in the market was 230.30%, having the revenues showcasing 229.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.95B, as it employees total of 204 workers.

Analysts verdict on Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rubius Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.37, with a change in the price was noted +20.37. In a similar fashion, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +433.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,706,006 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RUBY is recording 0.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.53.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.71%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Rubius Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 230.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 395.45%, alongside a boost of 473.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 121.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 229.43% during last recorded quarter.