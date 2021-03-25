Why is Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) up 1.55% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) was valued at $87.57. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $88.31 while reaching the peak value of $91.565 and lowest value recorded on the day was $87.37. The stock current value is $95.32.

Recently in News on March 24, 2021, Neurocrine Biosciences Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; O-I Glass to Join S&P SmallCap 600. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASD:NBIX) will replace O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) in the S&P MidCap 400, and O-I Glass will replace HMS Holdings Corp (NASD:HMSY) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, March 30. Veritas Capital is acquiring HMS Holding in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. O-I Glass is more representative of the small-cap market space. You can read further details here

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $120.27 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $87.37 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/21.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) full year performance was 1.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -30.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $82.51 and $136.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2351968 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) recorded performance in the market was -8.64%, having the revenues showcasing -12.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.01B, as it employees total of 845 workers.

Analysts verdict on Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 100.91, with a change in the price was noted -3.99. In a similar fashion, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -4.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 952,873 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NBIX is recording 0.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.81%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.37%, alongside a boost of 1.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.68% during last recorded quarter.