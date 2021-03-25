Why is Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) up 1074.09% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) was valued at $6.51. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.69 while reaching the peak value of $6.69 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.78. The stock current value is $5.82.

Recently in News on March 19, 2021, Foresight Engages Leading Global Manufacturer of Automotive Stereo Vision Systems for QuadSight® Sale. The Japanese manufacturer purchased a QuadSight® system prototype for possible enhancement of its current stereo system capabilities. You can read further details here

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.14 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $3.76 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) full year performance was 1074.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares are logging -52.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1162.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.46 and $12.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3375998 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) recorded performance in the market was 42.65%, having the revenues showcasing 230.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 374.88M.

Specialists analysis on Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.09, with a change in the price was noted +4.90. In a similar fashion, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. posted a movement of +533.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,574,473 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

Raw Stochastic average of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.59%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 507.07%, alongside a boost of 1074.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -24.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by -18.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 230.68% during last recorded quarter.