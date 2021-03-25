Under Armour Inc. (UA) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.82M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Under Armour Inc. (UA). It is currently valued at $18.14. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $19.01, after setting-off with the price of $18.67. Company’s stock value dipped to $18.14 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $18.58.

Recently in News on March 24, 2021, Women of Will Sponsorship Program Announces 2021 Hall of Fame Awards Recognizing Female Athletic Programs. – Premier Sponsorship Program by BSN SPORTS & Powered by Under Armour® Celebrates Women’s High School Athletes and Coaches -. You can read further details here

Under Armour Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.31 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $14.62 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) full year performance was 126.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Under Armour Inc. shares are logging -10.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 184.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.37 and $20.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4119294 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Under Armour Inc. (UA) recorded performance in the market was 21.91%, having the revenues showcasing 20.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.20B, as it employees total of 7000 workers.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Under Armour Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 18 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.12, with a change in the price was noted +6.48. In a similar fashion, Under Armour Inc. posted a movement of +55.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,966,143 in trading volumes.

Under Armour Inc. (UA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.13%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Under Armour Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 90.35%, alongside a boost of 126.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.21% during last recorded quarter.