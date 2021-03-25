Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.38

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR), which is $1.74 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.06 after opening rate of $2.06 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.85 before closing at $1.88.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.6500 on 03/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.7280 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) full year performance was -46.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -83.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 161.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.67 and $10.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1592035 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) recorded performance in the market was 153.03%, having the revenues showcasing 157.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.41M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

The Analysts eye on Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3872, with a change in the price was noted +0.8001. In a similar fashion, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +79.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,484,057 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

Raw Stochastic average of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.70%.

Considering, the past performance of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 153.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 99.74%, alongside a downfall of -46.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -21.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 157.18% during last recorded quarter.