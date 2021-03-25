Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Could Pay Off Investors

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is priced at $5.06 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.36 and reached a high price of $5.37, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.14. The stock touched a low price of $5.14.

Recently in News on March 17, 2021, Endeavour Silver Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell the El Cubo Mine in Guanajuato, Mexico to VanGold Mining; Endeavour to be Added to the S&P/TSX Composite and NYSE Arca Gold Miners (GDX ETF) Indices. Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) (“Endeavour”) announces that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato, Mexico to VanGold Mining Corp. (“VanGold”) for $15 million in cash and share payments plus up to $3 million in contingent payments (all dollar amounts in USD unless otherwise noted). You can read further details here

Endeavour Silver Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.91 on 02/25/21, with the lowest value was $3.96 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) full year performance was 259.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Endeavour Silver Corp. shares are logging -26.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 328.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.18 and $6.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1432171 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) recorded performance in the market was 1.98%, having the revenues showcasing 8.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 849.95M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Endeavour Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.71, with a change in the price was noted +1.93. In a similar fashion, Endeavour Silver Corp. posted a movement of +61.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,260,278 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EXK is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical breakdown of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)

Raw Stochastic average of Endeavour Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.02%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Endeavour Silver Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.44%, alongside a boost of 259.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.44% during last recorded quarter.