Reason’s why Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $3.67

For the readers interested in the stock health of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT). It is currently valued at $5.82. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.36, after setting-off with the price of $5.74. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.71 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.28.

Recently in News on March 3, 2021, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results. Consumer specialty growth, cost management, and improved industrial volumes help overcome historical seasonality to deliver 28 percent growth in specialty segment Gross Profit. You can read further details here

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.36 on 03/24/21, with the lowest value was $2.96 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) full year performance was 424.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. shares are logging 0.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 513.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $5.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1107308 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) recorded performance in the market was 85.94%, having the revenues showcasing 67.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 457.74M, as it employees total of 1400 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.80, with a change in the price was noted +2.27. In a similar fashion, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. posted a movement of +63.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 199,791 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT)

Raw Stochastic average of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.05%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 85.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 104.93%, alongside a boost of 424.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 46.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 67.24% during last recorded quarter.