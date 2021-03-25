O-I Glass Inc. (OI) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.11M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of O-I Glass Inc. (OI), which is $13.42 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.53 after opening rate of $12.03 while the lowest price it went was recorded $11.94 before closing at $11.94.

Recently in News on March 24, 2021, Neurocrine Biosciences Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; O-I Glass to Join S&P SmallCap 600. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASD:NBIX) will replace O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) in the S&P MidCap 400, and O-I Glass will replace HMS Holdings Corp (NASD:HMSY) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, March 30. Veritas Capital is acquiring HMS Holding in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. O-I Glass is more representative of the small-cap market space. You can read further details here

O-I Glass Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.45 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $11.37 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) full year performance was 80.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, O-I Glass Inc. shares are logging -7.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 147.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.43 and $14.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2885594 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the O-I Glass Inc. (OI) recorded performance in the market was 0.34%, having the revenues showcasing 6.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.95B, as it employees total of 27500 workers.

The Analysts eye on O-I Glass Inc. (OI)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the O-I Glass Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.25, with a change in the price was noted +3.80. In a similar fashion, O-I Glass Inc. posted a movement of +38.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,133,612 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OI is recording 32.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 30.92.

Technical rundown of O-I Glass Inc. (OI)

Raw Stochastic average of O-I Glass Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.17%.

Considering, the past performance of O-I Glass Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.63%, alongside a boost of 80.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.51% during last recorded quarter.