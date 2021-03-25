Gear up for the change! Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (GNPK) has hit the volume of 2144351

For the readers interested in the stock health of Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (GNPK). It is currently valued at $10.08. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.9185, after setting-off with the price of $9.88. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.85 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.87.

Recently in News on March 25, 2021, Moore Kuehn Encourages GWPH, GNPK, PMBC, and SPFR Investors to Contact Law Firm. Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -14.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.76 and $11.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2144351 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (GNPK) recorded performance in the market was -5.19%.

Specialists analysis on Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (GNPK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (GNPK)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.15%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.19%. The shares -0.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.41% in the period of the last 30 days.