Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) market price of $9.20 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) was valued at $10.96. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.09 while reaching the peak value of $11.7384 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.51. The stock current value is $9.20.

Recently in News on March 25, 2021, Cyclo Therapeutics Meets Primary Efficacy Endpoint in Phase 1/2 Trial from Intravenous Trappsol® Cyclo™ in Rare Disease Niemann-Pick Type C1 (NPC1). 100% of patients who completed the trial improved or remained stable, and 89% met the efficacy outcome measure of improvement in at least 2 domains of the 17-domain NPC Severity Scale. You can read further details here

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) full year performance was -40.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -69.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 170.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.40 and $30.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3609095 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) recorded performance in the market was 151.95%, having the revenues showcasing 71.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 68.06M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CYTH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH)

Raw Stochastic average of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.17%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 151.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.62%, alongside a downfall of -40.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 71.52% during last recorded quarter.