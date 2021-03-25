Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) market price of $0.53 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU). It is currently valued at $0.53. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.57, after setting-off with the price of $0.56. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.54 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.56.

Recently in News on March 18, 2021, Almaden Minerals Ltd. Closes US$10.3 Million Registered Direct Offering. Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE American: AAU; TSX: AMM) (“Almaden”, “AAU” or “the Company”), today announced it closed its previously announced registered direct offering. The Company sold 15,846,154 shares of its common stock and common stock warrants to purchase up to 7,923,077 shares of common stock at a combined purchase price of US$0.65 per share in a registered direct offering. The common stock warrants are immediately exercisable, have an exercise price of US$0.80 per share and will expire three years from the date of issuance. You can read further details here

Almaden Minerals Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2000 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $0.4751 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) full year performance was 91.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Almaden Minerals Ltd. shares are logging -57.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 104.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $1.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1597617 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) recorded performance in the market was 18.31%, having the revenues showcasing 7.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 67.00M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Almaden Minerals Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7595, with a change in the price was noted -0.4412. In a similar fashion, Almaden Minerals Ltd. posted a movement of -45.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,085,789 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AAU is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical breakdown of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU)

Raw Stochastic average of Almaden Minerals Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.46%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.65%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Almaden Minerals Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.34%, alongside a boost of 91.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.99% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.77% during last recorded quarter.