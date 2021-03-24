Why is Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) up 1186.77% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL). It is currently valued at $68.50. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $81.75, after setting-off with the price of $80.15. Company’s stock value dipped to $75.6126 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $81.71.

Recently in News on March 23, 2021, Piedmont Announces Pricing of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares. Piedmont Lithium Limited (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PLL; ASX:PLL) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1.75 million of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), with each ADS representing 100 of its ordinary shares (“Public Offering”), at a price per ADS to the public of $70.00, for aggregate gross proceeds of $122.5 million. Piedmont has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 262,500 ADSs at the issue price of the Public Offering. The Public Offering is expected to close on March 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Piedmont Lithium Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $88.97 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $27.12 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) full year performance was 1186.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Piedmont Lithium Limited shares are logging -23.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1583.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.07 and $88.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1520386 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) recorded performance in the market was 207.76%, having the revenues showcasing 204.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.14B.

Specialists analysis on Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Piedmont Lithium Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 43.02, with a change in the price was noted +47.10. In a similar fashion, Piedmont Lithium Limited posted a movement of +202.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,196,295 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL)

Raw Stochastic average of Piedmont Lithium Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.38%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 207.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1259.57%, alongside a boost of 1186.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 204.32% during last recorded quarter.