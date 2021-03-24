Why is Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) up 109.41% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) was valued at $8.06. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.93 while reaching the peak value of $9.15 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.75. The stock current value is $8.90.

Recently in News on March 23, 2021, SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC). Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (“Pacific Mercantile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PMBC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by Banc of California, Inc. (“Banc of California”). Under the terms of the agreement, Pacific Mercantile shareholders will receive only 0.50 shares of Banc of California stock for each share of Pacific Mercantile they own. You can read further details here

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.15 on 03/23/21, with the lowest value was $5.06 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) full year performance was 109.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are logging 3.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 201.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.95 and $8.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2668838 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) recorded performance in the market was 73.15%, having the revenues showcasing 81.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 194.29M, as it employees total of 146 workers.

Analysts verdict on Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pacific Mercantile Bancorp a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.81, with a change in the price was noted +5.18. In a similar fashion, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp posted a movement of +139.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 77,211 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PMBC is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.73%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 73.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 145.18%, alongside a boost of 109.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 81.63% during last recorded quarter.