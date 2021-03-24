Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) market price of $3.60 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY). It is currently valued at $3.60. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.66, after setting-off with the price of $3.02. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.97 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.07.

Recently in News on March 10, 2021, Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Upcoming Presentations at the AACR Annual Meeting. Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced that it will present updated clinical data from its AWARE-1 window-of-opportunity study in patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as results from preclinical studies evaluating pelareorep-based combination therapies, in poster presentations during Week 1 of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, taking place virtually from April 10-15, 2021. You can read further details here

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.70 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $2.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) full year performance was 215.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares are logging -23.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 239.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.06 and $4.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6790702 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) recorded performance in the market was 51.26%, having the revenues showcasing 53.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 184.72M, as it employees total of 25 workers.

The Analysts eye on Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Oncolytics Biotech Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.74, with a change in the price was noted +1.33. In a similar fashion, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. posted a movement of +58.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,633,637 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ONCY is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)

Raw Stochastic average of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.78%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.14%.

Considering, the past performance of Oncolytics Biotech Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 51.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 95.12%, alongside a boost of 215.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.85% during last recorded quarter.