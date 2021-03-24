Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) market price of $2.12 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) is priced at $2.12 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.375 and reached a high price of $2.4673, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.32. The stock touched a low price of $2.28.

Recently in News on March 24, 2021, Medigus: ScoutCam Announced Private Placement of $20 Million from Institutional Investors. Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative internet technologies, announced today that ScoutCam Inc (OTCQB:SCTC), Medigus’ subsidiary and a leading developer and manufacturer of customized micro visual solutions and supplementary technologies, announced a private placement of $20,000,000 from first tier Israeli institutional investors. The closing of the private placement is expected to occur by March 31, 2021. In connection with the private placement, the board of directors of ScoutCam’ resolved to take steps to promote the uplisting to the Nasdaq Stock Market. You can read further details here

Medigus Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.77 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $1.85 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) full year performance was 152.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Medigus Ltd. shares are logging -58.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 123.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $5.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3462506 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) recorded performance in the market was 21.47%, having the revenues showcasing 32.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.03M, as it employees total of 20 workers.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Medigus Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.47, with a change in the price was noted -0.21. In a similar fashion, Medigus Ltd. posted a movement of -9.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,369,846 in trading volumes.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Medigus Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.41%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Medigus Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 74.44%, alongside a boost of 152.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -4.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.95% during last recorded quarter.