IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) Quarterly Performance is 57.27%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) was valued at $1.73. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.93 while reaching the peak value of $1.93 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.73. The stock current value is $1.59.

Recently in News on March 23, 2021, IMAC Holdings Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of Common Stock. IMAC Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “IMAC”) (Nasdaq: IMAC, IMACW), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative and rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, announced today the pricing of its underwritten registered public offering of 10,625,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $1.60 per share, for total gross proceeds of $17.0 million. The net proceeds, after underwriting discounts, but before estimated expenses of the offering payable by IMAC, are expected to be approximately $16.0 million. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be sold by the Company, except that the Company, together with its co-founder and chief operating officer as a selling stockholder, will grant the underwriter for the offering a 45-day option to purchase up to 15% of the shares of common stock in the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about March 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

IMAC Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.7300 on 02/24/21, with the lowest value was $1.3900 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) full year performance was 293.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IMAC Holdings Inc. shares are logging -67.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 147.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.64 and $4.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1376663 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) recorded performance in the market was 13.07%, having the revenues showcasing 57.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.60M, as it employees total of 106 workers.

Analysts verdict on IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the IMAC Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5857, with a change in the price was noted +0.8000. In a similar fashion, IMAC Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +100.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,552,798 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMAC is recording 0.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of IMAC Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.78%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of IMAC Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 124.68%, alongside a boost of 293.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.01% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 57.27% during last recorded quarter.