Gear up for the change! Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) has hit the volume of 3042702

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), which is $13.88 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.10 after opening rate of $16.10 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.76 before closing at $16.74.

Recently in News on March 16, 2021, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Closing of Acquisition of 6 Dry Bulk Vessels From Eneti Inc.. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the “Company” or “Star Bulk”) (Nasdaq: SBLK) a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes announced today that it has taken delivery of six dry bulk vessels pursuant to the previously announced transaction with ENETI INC. (formerly known as SCORPIO BULKERS INC.). The seventh vessel of the transaction, SBI PEGASUS, is expected to be delivered to the Company within early second quarter of this year. You can read further details here

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.88 on 03/22/21, with the lowest value was $8.66 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) full year performance was 174.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares are logging -22.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 259.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.86 and $17.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3042702 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) recorded performance in the market was 57.19%, having the revenues showcasing 67.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.33B, as it employees total of 183 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.40, with a change in the price was noted +7.07. In a similar fashion, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. posted a movement of +103.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,074,331 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SBLK is recording 1.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.88.

Technical breakdown of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Raw Stochastic average of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.51%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Star Bulk Carriers Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 57.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 112.23%, alongside a boost of 174.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 67.03% during last recorded quarter.