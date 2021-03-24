ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) market price of $1.44 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF). It is currently valued at $1.44. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.6795, after setting-off with the price of $1.66. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.44 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.70.

Recently in News on March 17, 2021, ATIF Holdings Limited Conducts Research on Cutting-edge Blockchain Technology in the Finance Sector – Initiating Preliminary Exploration in Fintech. ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, “ATIF” or “We”), a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, has initiated research on the development of blockchain technology in the financial sector in China to strengthen ATIF’s expertise and further our preliminary exploration in the Fintech industry. You can read further details here

ATIF Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3400 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $0.8200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) full year performance was -18.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ATIF Holdings Limited shares are logging -60.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 121.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.65 and $3.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2352305 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) recorded performance in the market was 54.84%, having the revenues showcasing 99.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 70.73M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

The Analysts eye on ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ATIF Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0401, with a change in the price was noted +0.2300. In a similar fashion, ATIF Holdings Limited posted a movement of +19.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,787,673 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATIF is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)

Raw Stochastic average of ATIF Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.33%.

Considering, the past performance of ATIF Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 54.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.33%, alongside a downfall of -18.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 99.86% during last recorded quarter.