Why is Baidu Inc. (BIDU) up 200.17% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) was valued at $257.47. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $262.36 while reaching the peak value of $267.15 and lowest value recorded on the day was $256.68. The stock current value is $266.13.

Recently in News on March 17, 2021, Baidu Announces Pricing of Global Offering. Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU) (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced the pricing of the global offering (the “Global Offering”) of 95,000,000 new Class A ordinary shares (the “Offer Shares”), which comprises an international offering (the “International Offering”) and a Hong Kong public offering (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”). The final offer price for both the International Offering and the Hong Kong Public Offering (the “Offer Price”) has been set at HK$252.00 per Offer Share. Based on the ratio of eight ordinary shares per Nasdaq-listed American depositary share (“ADS”), the Offer Price translates to approximately US$260.01 per ADS based on an exchange rate of HK$7.7534 to US$1.00. Subject to approval from The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”), the Offer Shares are expected to begin trading on the Main Board of the SEHK on March 23, 2021 under the stock code “9888.” The Global Offering is expected to close on the same day, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Baidu Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $354.82 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $203.62 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) full year performance was 200.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Baidu Inc. shares are logging -25.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 208.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $86.23 and $354.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7639956 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Baidu Inc. (BIDU) recorded performance in the market was 23.07%, having the revenues showcasing 39.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 91.88B, as it employees total of 41000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

During the last month, 31 analysts gave the Baidu Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 215.51, with a change in the price was noted +133.18. In a similar fashion, Baidu Inc. posted a movement of +100.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,908,747 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BIDU is recording 0.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.33.

Technical breakdown of Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

Raw Stochastic average of Baidu Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.18%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.91%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Baidu Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 113.48%, alongside a boost of 200.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.99% during last recorded quarter.