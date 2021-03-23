Why is Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) up 397.18% from the day 1 this year?

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) is priced at $3.43 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.51 and reached a high price of $3.63, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.53. The stock touched a low price of $3.42.

Recently in News on March 12, 2021, Ault Global Holdings Announces $10 Million Investment in Alzamend Neuro. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Digital Power Lending, LLC (“DPL”), has entered into a securities purchase agreement with Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (“Alzamend”), a related party, to invest $10,000,000 in Alzamend common stock and warrants, subject to the achievement of certain milestones. The Company agreed to fund $4,000,000 upon execution of the securities purchase agreement and to fund the balance upon Alzamend achieving certain milestones related to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of Alzamend’s Investigational New Drug application and Phase 1a human clinical trials for Alzamend’s lithium based ionic cocrystal therapy, known as AL001. Under the securities purchase agreement, Alzamend has agreed to sell up to 6,666,667 shares of its common stock to DPL for $10,000,000, or $1.50 per share, and issue to DPL warrants to acquire up to 3,333,334 shares of Alzamend common stock with an exercise price of $3.00 per share. The transaction was approved by the Company’s independent directors after receiving a third-party valuation report of Alzamend. You can read further details here

Ault Global Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.99 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $2.61 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) full year performance was 397.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ault Global Holdings Inc. shares are logging -68.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 548.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $10.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3511956 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) recorded performance in the market was -18.85%, having the revenues showcasing -4.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 100.71M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ault Global Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.03, with a change in the price was noted +1.54. In a similar fashion, Ault Global Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +78.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,345,056 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DPW is recording 2.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Technical breakdown of Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW)

Raw Stochastic average of Ault Global Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.73%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.94%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ault Global Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 91.85%, alongside a boost of 397.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by -47.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.85% during last recorded quarter.