Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) Quarterly Performance is 117.52%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN). It is currently valued at $0.71. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.80, after setting-off with the price of $0.80. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.76 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.77.

Recently in News on March 4, 2021, Synthetic Biologics Reports 2020 Year End Operational Highlights and Financial Results. — Announced Washington University Has Begun Screening Patients for Enrollment in Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of SYN-004 (ribaxamase) in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Recipients –. You can read further details here

Synthetic Biologics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7000 on 01/05/21, with the lowest value was $0.3830 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) full year performance was 150.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares are logging -58.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 181.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $1.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3694446 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) recorded performance in the market was 100.37%, having the revenues showcasing 117.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 99.50M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

The Analysts eye on Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Synthetic Biologics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6018, with a change in the price was noted +0.4124. In a similar fashion, Synthetic Biologics Inc. posted a movement of +128.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,484,295 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)

Raw Stochastic average of Synthetic Biologics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.03%.

Considering, the past performance of Synthetic Biologics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 100.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.75%, alongside a boost of 150.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by -11.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 117.52% during last recorded quarter.