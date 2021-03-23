Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) market price of $107.57 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) was valued at $106.34. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $106.40 while reaching the peak value of $108.42 and lowest value recorded on the day was $106.00. The stock current value is $107.57.

Recently in News on March 17, 2021, Starbucks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.45 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on May 28, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 13, 2021. You can read further details here

Starbucks Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $112.34 on 03/16/21, with the lowest value was $95.92 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) full year performance was 85.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Starbucks Corporation shares are logging -4.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 99.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $54.00 and $112.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7374664 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) recorded performance in the market was 0.55%, having the revenues showcasing 4.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 128.17B, as it employees total of 349000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Starbucks Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 101.60, with a change in the price was noted +17.91. In a similar fashion, Starbucks Corporation posted a movement of +19.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,650,795 in trading volumes.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Starbucks Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.05%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Starbucks Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.63%, alongside a boost of 85.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.22% during last recorded quarter.