Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) was down -12.88%

At the end of the latest market close, Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) was valued at $22.74. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $22.06 while reaching the peak value of $22.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $19.70. The stock current value is $19.81.

Recently in News on March 16, 2021, Cloopen Group Holding Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 26, 2021 Eastern Time. Cloopen Group Holding Limited (“Cloopen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RAAS), a leading multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 before the U.S. market open on Friday, March 26, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cloopen Group Holding Limited shares are logging -66.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.10 and $59.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1413958 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) recorded performance in the market was -58.73%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.86B, as it employees total of 1171 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cloopen Group Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.64%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.73%. The shares increased approximately by 10.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -40.69% in the period of the last 30 days.