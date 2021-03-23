Reason’s why Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $8.88

At the end of the latest market close, Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) was valued at $11.31. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.44 while reaching the peak value of $11.74 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.20. The stock current value is $9.38.

Recently in News on March 22, 2021, Final Deadline Today: Rosen, National Trial Counsel, Encourages Lizhi Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important March 22 Deadline – LIZI. New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – March 22, 2021) – WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) pursuant and/or traceable to Lizhi’s January 17, 2020 initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”) of the important March 22, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action first filed by the firm. You can read further details here

Lizhi Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.75 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $3.22 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) full year performance was 44.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lizhi Inc. shares are logging -44.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 381.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.95 and $16.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6108703 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) recorded performance in the market was 141.75%, having the revenues showcasing 180.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 440.39M, as it employees total of 641 workers.

Analysts verdict on Lizhi Inc. (LIZI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.68, with a change in the price was noted +7.26. In a similar fashion, Lizhi Inc. posted a movement of +342.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,720,363 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LIZI is recording 0.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Lizhi Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.63%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Lizhi Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 141.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 173.47%, alongside a boost of 44.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.01% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 180.00% during last recorded quarter.