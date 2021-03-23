Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 20.04%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE), which is $8.55 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.1691 after opening rate of $7.55 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.20 before closing at $7.65.

Recently in News on January 12, 2021, Kuke Music Holding Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. Kuke Music Holding Limited (“Kuke” or the “Company”), a leading provider of classical music licensing, subscription and education services in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company, at a price of US$10.00 per ADS, which translates to a total offering size of US$50.0 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on January 12, 2021, under the symbol “KUKE.” The closing of the offering is expected to occur on January 14, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kuke Music Holding Limited shares are logging -43.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.57 and $15.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2361315 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) recorded performance in the market was -15.35%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 264.37M, as it employees total of 108 workers.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kuke Music Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KUKE is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.08%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Kuke Music Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.35%. The shares increased approximately by 25.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.23% in the period of the last 30 days.