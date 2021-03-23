Gear up for the change! The9 Limited (NCTY) has hit the volume of 1459121

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The9 Limited (NCTY), which is $43.94 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $51.09 after opening rate of $50.31 while the lowest price it went was recorded $43.081 before closing at $50.79.

Recently in News on March 22, 2021, The9 Implementated the Framework Agreement to Purchase the Second Batch of WhatsMiner Bitcoin Mining Machines, Increasing the Hash Rate by 40PH/S. The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) (“The9”), an established Internet company, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary NiuLian Technology (ShaoXing) Co., Ltd. has signed the second purchase agreement with Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (“MicroBT”), the manufacturer of WhatsMiner bitcoin mining machines, under the framework agreement previously signed. This second batch of purchase consists of 482 WhatsMiner M31S+ machines. You can read further details here

The9 Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $89.20 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $5.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

The9 Limited (NCTY) full year performance was 987.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The9 Limited shares are logging -50.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2053.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.04 and $89.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1459121 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The9 Limited (NCTY) recorded performance in the market was 1141.24%, having the revenues showcasing 1299.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 396.34M, as it employees total of 61 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The9 Limited (NCTY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The9 Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.64, with a change in the price was noted +41.80. In a similar fashion, The9 Limited posted a movement of +1,953.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,449,559 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of The9 Limited (NCTY)

Raw Stochastic average of The9 Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.52%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The9 Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1141.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 549.71%, alongside a boost of 987.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -29.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by -46.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1299.36% during last recorded quarter.