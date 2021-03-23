Gear up for the change! Morgan Stanley (MS) has hit the volume of 7106145

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Morgan Stanley (MS), which is $81.92 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $82.57 after opening rate of $82.47 while the lowest price it went was recorded $81.49 before closing at $82.94.

Recently in News on March 19, 2021, Report for Morgan Stanley at Work Shows Women Significantly Lag Men in Equity Compensation at Private Companies. Firm’s Transparency 2021: Addressing Gaps in Equity Compensation report highlights how private companies can use equity compensation to create equity parity and opportunity among their workforce. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Morgan Stanley had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $86.64 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $66.85 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Morgan Stanley (MS) full year performance was 176.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Morgan Stanley shares are logging -5.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 195.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.76 and $86.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7106145 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Morgan Stanley (MS) recorded performance in the market was 19.54%, having the revenues showcasing 26.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 155.90B, as it employees total of 68000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Morgan Stanley (MS)

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the Morgan Stanley a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 68.94, with a change in the price was noted +31.60. In a similar fashion, Morgan Stanley posted a movement of +62.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,364,166 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MS is recording 6.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.35.

Technical rundown of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Raw Stochastic average of Morgan Stanley in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.41%.

Considering, the past performance of Morgan Stanley, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 63.58%, alongside a boost of 176.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.67% during last recorded quarter.