DermTech Inc. (DMTK) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.59M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, DermTech Inc. (DMTK) was valued at $57.60. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $57.20 while reaching the peak value of $62.956 and lowest value recorded on the day was $55.90. The stock current value is $62.50.

Recently in News on March 4, 2021, DermTech Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results. DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

DermTech Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $84.49 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $28.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) full year performance was 518.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DermTech Inc. shares are logging -26.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 618.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.70 and $84.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1526610 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DermTech Inc. (DMTK) recorded performance in the market was 92.66%, having the revenues showcasing 337.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.66B, as it employees total of 118 workers.

The Analysts eye on DermTech Inc. (DMTK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the DermTech Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.35, with a change in the price was noted +50.15. In a similar fashion, DermTech Inc. posted a movement of +406.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,080,225 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DMTK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of DermTech Inc. (DMTK)

Raw Stochastic average of DermTech Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.55%.

Considering, the past performance of DermTech Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 92.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 460.54%, alongside a boost of 518.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 337.06% during last recorded quarter.