Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.34

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW), which is $1.10 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.11 after opening rate of $1.06 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.00 before closing at $1.06.

Recently in News on March 16, 2021, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Announces Cooperation Agreement Between Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Color China Entertainment and Doman (HK) Ltd. to Support Color World App. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”), today announced the signing of a cooperation agreement between its wholly-owned subsidiary, Color China Entertainment Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Color China”), and Doman (HK) Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Doman”). The cooperation will provide blockchain technology support for Color Star’s interactive entertainment platform software, known as Color World APP. You can read further details here

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3400 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.6010 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) full year performance was 50.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares are logging -46.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 253.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $2.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12761337 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) recorded performance in the market was 56.25%, having the revenues showcasing 111.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 63.51M, as it employees total of 40 workers.

The Analysts eye on Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7340, with a change in the price was noted +0.4937. In a similar fashion, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +81.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,991,546 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSCW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.98%.

Considering, the past performance of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 115.69%, alongside a boost of 50.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 111.50% during last recorded quarter.