Why is India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) up 536.65% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) was valued at $1.77. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.79 while reaching the peak value of $2.12 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.74. The stock current value is $2.05.

Recently in News on March 8, 2021, IGC Receives Another Patent for a Cannabinoid-Based Cream for Treating Pain. India Globalization Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: IGC) announced today that on March 2, 2021, the Company received one more patent (patent#10,933,082) from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for the Company’s cannabinoid composition and method for treating pain in patients with Psoriatic Arthritis, Fibromyalgia, Scleroderma and other conditions. The patent application was filed on October 1, 2018. The latest patent approval adds to the Company’s existing patent portfolio, which includes patent issuances by the USPTO for seizure disorders and eating disorders. You can read further details here

India Globalization Capital Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.72 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $1.37 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) full year performance was 536.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, India Globalization Capital Inc. shares are logging -54.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 585.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $4.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7764252 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) recorded performance in the market was 31.41%, having the revenues showcasing 16.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 73.10M, as it employees total of 31 workers.

Analysts verdict on India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the India Globalization Capital Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.70, with a change in the price was noted +0.80. In a similar fashion, India Globalization Capital Inc. posted a movement of +64.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,181,346 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IGC is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of India Globalization Capital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.91%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of India Globalization Capital Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 72.27%, alongside a boost of 536.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.48% during last recorded quarter.