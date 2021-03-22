Time to Buy Beat-Down WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) was valued at $13.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.5035 while reaching the peak value of $13.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.3701. The stock current value is $10.81.

Recently in News on March 18, 2021, WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects and Proof of Ownership of Digital and Tangible Assets. WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects and Proof of Ownership of Digital and Tangible Assets. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.80 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $5.45 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WISeKey International Holding AG shares are logging -41.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 177.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.90 and $18.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17664626 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) recorded performance in the market was 52.47%, having the revenues showcasing 77.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 191.14M.

Analysts verdict on WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the WISeKey International Holding AG a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.76, with a change in the price was noted +4.55. In a similar fashion, WISeKey International Holding AG posted a movement of +72.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,082,013 in trading volumes.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of WISeKey International Holding AG in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.06%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of WISeKey International Holding AG, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 52.47%. The shares increased approximately by 64.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 77.21% during last recorded quarter.