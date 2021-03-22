The Cato Corporation (CATO) Quarterly Performance is 30.38%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, The Cato Corporation (CATO) was valued at $12.52. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.53 while reaching the peak value of $12.545 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.58. The stock current value is $11.63.

Recently in News on March 18, 2021, Cato Reports 4Q And Full-Year Loss. The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) today reported losses for the fourth quarter and year ended January 30, 2021. For the fourth quarter, the Company reported a net loss of $6.9 million, or ($0.31) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.2 million or ($0.13) per diluted share for the prior fourth quarter ended February 1, 2020. Full-year fiscal 2020 net loss was $46.1 million or ($1.96) per diluted share compared to income of $35.9 million or $1.46 earnings per diluted share for 2019. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The Cato Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.83 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $8.93 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

The Cato Corporation (CATO) full year performance was -1.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Cato Corporation shares are logging -15.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.07 and $13.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1018846 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Cato Corporation (CATO) recorded performance in the market was 21.27%, having the revenues showcasing 30.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 287.14M, as it employees total of 10060 workers.

The Analysts eye on The Cato Corporation (CATO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Cato Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.04, with a change in the price was noted +4.65. In a similar fashion, The Cato Corporation posted a movement of +66.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 223,263 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CATO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of The Cato Corporation (CATO)

Raw Stochastic average of The Cato Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.41%.

Considering, the past performance of The Cato Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 39.28%, alongside a downfall of -1.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.38% during last recorded quarter.