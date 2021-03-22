Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is on the roll with an average volume of 9.38M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), which is $27.53 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $28.50 after opening rate of $26.3783 while the lowest price it went was recorded $26.3783 before closing at $26.81.

Recently in News on March 4, 2021, Opendoor Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results. Exceeds prior expectations for fourth quarter and full year 2020 resultsDoubling of markets expected for 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares are logging -29.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 160.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.55 and $39.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 32900649 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) recorded performance in the market was 21.12%, having the revenues showcasing 7.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.48B, as it employees total of 1048 workers.

Analysts verdict on Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Opendoor Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.13, with a change in the price was noted +8.09. In a similar fashion, Opendoor Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +41.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,223,613 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OPEN is recording 0.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Opendoor Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.73%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Opendoor Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.12%. The shares increased approximately by 1.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.25% during last recorded quarter.