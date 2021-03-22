Here is why Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 13.54%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX), which is $15.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.87 after opening rate of $11.70 while the lowest price it went was recorded $11.41 before closing at $11.67.

Recently in News on March 16, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX). New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – March 16, 2021) – Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:. You can read further details here

Flux Power Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.50 on 01/13/21, with the lowest value was $8.34 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) full year performance was 70.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Flux Power Holdings Inc. shares are logging -31.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 303.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.80 and $22.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1020897 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) recorded performance in the market was -10.96%, having the revenues showcasing 30.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 148.28M, as it employees total of 103 workers.

Analysts verdict on Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Flux Power Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.84, with a change in the price was noted +6.69. In a similar fashion, Flux Power Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +77.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 355,540 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FLUX is recording 0.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Flux Power Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.51%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.67%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Flux Power Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 164.66%, alongside a boost of 70.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 32.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.31% during last recorded quarter.