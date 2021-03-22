Gear up for the change! Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) has hit the volume of 4525304

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Farmmi Inc. (FAMI), which is $1.17 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.42 after opening rate of $1.38 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.35 before closing at $1.40.

Recently in News on March 22, 2021, Farmmi Prices $7.4 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares. Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,469,467 ordinary shares of the Company, at a price to the public of $1.15 per share. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on March 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter an option to purchase an additional 15 percent of the ordinary shares offered in the public offering solely to cover over-allotments, if any, exercisable for 25 days, after the closing of this offering, which would bring total gross proceeds to approximately $8.6 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate and working capital needs. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Farmmi Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4700 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $1.0200 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) full year performance was 215.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Farmmi Inc. shares are logging -52.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 235.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $2.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4525304 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) recorded performance in the market was 16.67%, having the revenues showcasing 9.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.29M, as it employees total of 69 workers.

Analysts verdict on Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Farmmi Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2026, with a change in the price was noted +0.3346. In a similar fashion, Farmmi Inc. posted a movement of +40.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,412,179 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FAMI is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Farmmi Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.36%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Farmmi Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 56.77%, alongside a boost of 215.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.38% during last recorded quarter.