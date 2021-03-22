DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 16.27M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), which is $71.98 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $72.83 after opening rate of $68.042 while the lowest price it went was recorded $67.92 before closing at $67.61.

Recently in News on March 16, 2021, DraftKings Inc. Announces Pricing of $1.1 Billion Upsized Offering of Convertible Senior Notes. DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (“DraftKings” or the “Company”) announced today that it priced a private offering of $1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). The Notes will only be sold to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Company also granted to the initial purchasers of the Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $165 million aggregate principal amount of Notes. The sale is expected to close on March 18, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $1 billion aggregate principal amount of the Notes. You can read further details here

DraftKings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $74.09 on 03/12/21, with the lowest value was $44.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) full year performance was 531.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DraftKings Inc. shares are logging -2.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 559.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.92 and $74.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 23518028 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) recorded performance in the market was 54.60%, having the revenues showcasing 33.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.89B, as it employees total of 2600 workers.

Analysts verdict on DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the DraftKings Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 53.44, with a change in the price was noted +29.24. In a similar fashion, DraftKings Inc. posted a movement of +68.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 18,597,879 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DKNG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of DraftKings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.33%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of DraftKings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 54.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.53%, alongside a boost of 531.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.79% during last recorded quarter.