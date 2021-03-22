Boiling and ready to burst as TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) last month performance was -12.00%

For the readers interested in the stock health of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD). It is currently valued at $1.54. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.60, after setting-off with the price of $1.55. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.48 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.50.

Recently in News on March 2, 2021, TherapeuticsMD Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results. – Full-year 2020 total net product revenue increased 84% to $62.9 million compared to 2019 -. You can read further details here

TherapeuticsMD Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.7500 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $1.1800 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) full year performance was 43.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares are logging -44.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.85 and $2.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 27472700 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) recorded performance in the market was 27.27%, having the revenues showcasing 27.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 581.70M, as it employees total of 400 workers.

Market experts do have their say about TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TherapeuticsMD Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4419, with a change in the price was noted +0.0600. In a similar fashion, TherapeuticsMD Inc. posted a movement of +4.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,051,610 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

Raw Stochastic average of TherapeuticsMD Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.39%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.98%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of TherapeuticsMD Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.00%, alongside a boost of 43.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.27% during last recorded quarter.