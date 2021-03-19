Why is RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) up 298.83% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) was valued at $17.07. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $17.36 while reaching the peak value of $17.51 and lowest value recorded on the day was $16.84. The stock current value is $16.79.

Recently in News on March 15, 2021, RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for First Quarter of 2021. RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per common share of beneficial interest. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2021. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

RLJ Lodging Trust had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.51 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $12.80 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) full year performance was 298.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RLJ Lodging Trust shares are logging -4.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 332.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.88 and $17.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1255822 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) recorded performance in the market was 20.64%, having the revenues showcasing 22.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.76B, as it employees total of 77 workers.

Analysts verdict on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the RLJ Lodging Trust a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.56, with a change in the price was noted +7.88. In a similar fashion, RLJ Lodging Trust posted a movement of +87.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,249,460 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RLJ is recording 1.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.13.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of RLJ Lodging Trust in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.08%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of RLJ Lodging Trust, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.41%, alongside a boost of 298.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.63% during last recorded quarter.