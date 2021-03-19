Verastem Inc. (VSTM) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.91

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) is priced at $2.41 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.38 and reached a high price of $2.46, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.37. The stock touched a low price of $2.33.

Recently in News on March 18, 2021, Verastem Oncology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Clinical Updates and Guidance for Key Milestones in 2021 and 1H 2022. Two Phase 2, Registration-Directed Trials Underway in High Unmet Need Indications with Multiple Key Catalysts Expected in 1H 2022 . You can read further details here

Verastem Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.04 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $1.87 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) full year performance was 42.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Verastem Inc. shares are logging -48.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 123.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.08 and $4.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1318796 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Verastem Inc. (VSTM) recorded performance in the market was 11.27%, having the revenues showcasing 7.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 414.35M, as it employees total of 135 workers.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Verastem Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.09, with a change in the price was noted +1.19. In a similar fashion, Verastem Inc. posted a movement of +97.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,404,638 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VSTM is recording 0.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.36.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Verastem Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.71%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Verastem Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 71.74%, alongside a boost of 42.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.24% during last recorded quarter.