SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.11M in the recent 3 months

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) is priced at $2.34 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.39 and reached a high price of $1.55, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.45. The stock touched a low price of $1.38.

Recently in News on March 19, 2021, SuperCom Wins COVID-19 Quarantine Compliance Project with the Israeli Government Valued at an Estimated $3 Million per Month in Recurring Revenues. Initial project term of 3 months, with potential extension for up to 36 months. You can read further details here

SuperCom Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9500 on 03/19/21, with the lowest value was $1.0000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) full year performance was 339.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SuperCom Ltd. shares are logging -24.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 652.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $3.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 103757103 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) recorded performance in the market was 40.78%, having the revenues showcasing 36.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.42M, as it employees total of 109 workers.

The Analysts eye on SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SuperCom Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2348, with a change in the price was noted +1.4701. In a similar fashion, SuperCom Ltd. posted a movement of +169.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,973,632 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SPCB is recording 2.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.82.

Technical rundown of SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)

Raw Stochastic average of SuperCom Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.11%.

Considering, the past performance of SuperCom Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 74.91%, alongside a boost of 339.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.15% during last recorded quarter.