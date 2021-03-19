Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Range Resources Corporation (RRC) was down -7.49%

At the end of the latest market close, Range Resources Corporation (RRC) was valued at $10.41. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.30 while reaching the peak value of $10.41 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.56. The stock current value is $9.63.

Recently in News on March 18, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Range Resources Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – RRC. Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Range Resources Corporation (“Range Resources” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RRC) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, and docketed under 21-cv-00301, is on behalf of a class consisting of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Range Resources common stock between April 29, 2016 and February 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials. You can read further details here

Range Resources Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.60 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $6.78 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) full year performance was 236.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Range Resources Corporation shares are logging -16.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 367.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.06 and $11.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4304341 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Range Resources Corporation (RRC) recorded performance in the market was 43.73%, having the revenues showcasing 33.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.61B, as it employees total of 533 workers.

Specialists analysis on Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Range Resources Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 18 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.42, with a change in the price was noted +0.24. In a similar fashion, Range Resources Corporation posted a movement of +2.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,164,199 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RRC is recording 1.88 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.86.

Trends and Technical analysis: Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Raw Stochastic average of Range Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.71%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.99%, alongside a boost of 236.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.56% during last recorded quarter.